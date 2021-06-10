H&M Foundation announces virtual start-up collection

The H&M Foundation has announced the Billion Dollar Collection which showcases ten sustainable start-ups that the company believes can change the face of the fashion industry.

The chosen innovators for the edgy collection are from across the world and focus on sustainability with their materials and traceability.

The pieces will be showcased in a virtual exhibition, with each of the start-ups presenting a price tag of the estimated support they need to achieve scale for their disruptive innovations.

Diana Amini, global manager of the H&M Foundation said in a release: “We have worked with innovators for many years now and their biggest hurdle to realizing their ideas is funding and support to build scalable technology solutions.

H&M Foundation

“They also need collaboration partners like fashion brands and suppliers. With this campaign we want to create awareness of the impact sustainable innovation can achieve if given the opportunity to grow.

“Together, we can create a shift in the fashion industry where sustainability and innovation are implemented as a default practice. The time is now.”

The virtual collection features asymmetrical details, trinket-like finishing, non-standard colors, and bold volumes. The pieces have been exclusively created in computer-generated imagery by Mackevision, part of Accenture Interactive.