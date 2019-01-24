H&M Group expands cooperation with International Labor Organization

UN’s International Labor Organization (ILO) and H&M Group have announced the expansion of their partnership to improve working conditions in the textile and garment industry.

According to a statement by H&M, the two parties have been working together since 2001 in Cambodia and Bangladesh to bring governments, factory owners, unions and workers together to discuss a range of issues including wages, work quality, productivity, and the documentation and recognition of workers’ skills. “The new partnership will include more H&M Group business functions than before, making it even broader”, said the Swedish fast fashion giant.

“While global production systems have created millions of jobs opportunities in the garment sector, mostly for young women, sometimes wages and working conditions are not in compliance with national labor laws. At times, freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining are restricted or denied. Legal minimum wages are not always implemented or enforced, or are set too low to adequately support livelihoods”, added the fashion company.