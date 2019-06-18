H&M Group, Gap Inc. top Better Cotton Initiative 2018 Leaderboard

Better Cotton Initiative published its 2018 leaderboard for retailers and brands committed to incorporated Better Cotton into their sourcing strategies and processes. The non-profit organization defines a more sustainable practice in sourcing cotton, helping its industry partners to do so.

By 2020, Better Cotton Initiative hopes for Better Cotton to account for 30 percent of global cotton production. It acknowledges in its leaderboard report that its members made great contributions to this goal in 2018.Forty-six of these members pledged goals in 2018 to improve cotton sourcing by a set date.

The H&M Group topped Better Cotton Initiative's leaderboard, which was determined by Better Cotton sourcing volumes. H&M has been a member of Better Cotton Initiative since 2010. In 2018, it announced that its Monki brand had achieved 100 percent sustainable cotton sourcing and pledged that all of Monki's materials would be sustainably sourced by 2030.

Gap Inc. was ranked as number 3 on the list, preceded by Ikea. Gap announced earlier this month that every brand within its portfolio will source 100 percent of its cotton sustainably by 2025.

Other leaderboard members included Adidas, Nike Inc., Levi Strauss & Co. PVH Corp., Target Corp., Marks and Spencer and Tesco Clothing, in order.

Photo: Pixabay