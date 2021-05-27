H&M launches Higg Index Sustainability Profile

H&M has launched the first version of the Higg Index Sustainability Profile across its online stores in Europe and the US, sharing performance scores on the environmental impact of materials used to create its products.

The brand is one of the first to apply the new Higg Index Sustainability Profile - designed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and Higg.

Each of the H&M products is given a score based on the environmental impact of the materials used, ranging from baseline to three. The baseline scores are presented to products made from conventional materials while scores of one, two, and three are designated to products crafted with materials that have lower environmental impacts. Customers will also be able to view details on the impacts relating to water usage, global warming, fossil fuels, and water pollution for each product.

Pascal Brun, head of sustainability at H&M, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to launch a first version of the Higg Index Sustainability Profile with material environmental performance scores now available on selected products in all 31 European online markets and the US.

“This is a major milestone for us and something we have been working towards for a decade.

“We firmly believe transparency is key to transforming the fashion industry and we are excited to see this tool further develop so that we can share even more environmental and eventually social data with our customers across our products in the near future.”

H&M will continue to increase its use of the Higg Index Sustainability Profile throughout 2021 and 2022.