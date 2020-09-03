H&M launches menswear with Highsnobiety

High street retailer H&M has launched a capsule collection for men called ‘Blank Staples’ in collaboration with Highsnobiety.

The collection focuses on what H&M calls the “building blocks of the contemporary wardrobe” with streetwear essentials for men including hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants and T-shirts.

Blank Staples was conceived and created by the men’s design team at H&M in partnership with Highsnobiety, and has been designed to “elevate the basics, with subtle but highly considered design aesthetics,” and each piece has been finished with its own blank label.

H&M added that this is the first of many collaborations with Highsnobiety, with the first drop of Blank Staples available on hm.com and in around 150 H&M stores worldwide from today, September 3.

Ross Lydon, head of menswear design at H&M, said: “We are excited to begin this new journey with Blank Staples at H&M. It’s about creating something meaningful, both as core essentials for the way men live today and as a blank canvas for future collaborations. Highsnobiety are the perfect partners because of their expertise, knowledge and credibility within the streetwear segment.”

David Fischer, founder and chief executive of Highsnobiety, added: “Highsnobiety is thrilled to bring Blank Staples to life with H&M. This carefully considered collection is in tune with how men dress today, with an attitude that’s open to collaborative and creative possibilities.”

The aim of the Blank Staples collection is to add a “new standard for essentials,” explained H&M and will feature pieces in a modern colour palette of tobacco, off white, brown and black.

Images: courtesy of H&M