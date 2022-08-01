H&M launches Sustainable Fashion and Journalism Awards with CSM

H&M’s UK division has launched its new annual Sustainable Fashion and Journalism Awards with the goal of supporting designers and fashion journalists in accelerating the shift to circular fashion.

Four winners of the inaugural scholarships will each receive a grant to support their collections and degree projects, as well as further networking and visibility opportunities.

To launch the initiative, the retailer has partnered with fashion academy Central Saint Martins (CSM), with three of its course leaders involved in the awards’ judging panel alongside H&M UK and Ireland’s communication specialist Josh Woodend.

This year’s winners included Fashion Journalism student Ella Dewberry for her circular fashion platform Plexa, Fashion Design winner Daniel Fabara for his Colombian heritage collection Anakull and Ciaran Griffiths for his menswear collection exploring queer culture.

Max Brewer was also awarded for their collection Angels, a womenswear collection made in collaboration with Care Opticians and Ace&Tate, and utilising upcycled lenses for headpieces.

Winners were able to present their collections and projects during a Sustainable Exhibition attended by press, brands, stylists and design teams.

Collections will also be showcased in H&M’s Oxford Circus store window during August and September.

“It has been fantastic to engage with H&M UK from the very start, and so important in terms of fostering young journalistic talent,” said Judith Watt, panellist and Fashion Journalism Pathway Leader at CSM, in a release.

Watt continued: “This project with H&M UK is so encouraging because it demonstrates an understanding of the importance of informed, specialist fashion journalists in the field of climate change and the circular economy.”