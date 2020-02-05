H&M links Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter for streetwear collection

H&M has teamed up with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter for a limited-edition '90s streetwear-inspired collection.

With the goal of inspiring “pride, connection, and personal expression”, the collection features oversized sweaters, sweatpants, t-shirts and bucket hats printed with motifs such as "Ruthless," "Trust Your Voice, and "Truth", and a colour palette of red, black, and green, reflecting those of the Liberation flag.

The collection features 11 styles ranging from 12.99 US dollars to 39.99 US dollars and is available on the Swedish retailer’s website and in select stores in the US.

Carter, who is known for her work in Hollywood films such as Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, Amistad, Selma, and Black Panther, said in a statement: “When I was working on the many Spike Lee films, I got the nickname, 'Ruthless' by other key crew who would say, 'Hey Ruthless!' I like to think it's because I worked so hard behind the scenes designing looks and running the streets of New York to gather materials and get hundreds of actors in costume, helping the actors connect to characters through fashion.

“This collection was created in that spirit and it serves to empower anyone with an inner creative who is passionate about nurturing their voice and determined to share their story - their art. It is to inspire a new generation, who need to project a personal expression of inclusion and who want to do it authentically in a way that vibes with their creative self, so I want to encourage them to 'Trust Their Voice,’.”

In honour of the collaboration, H&M has also created a scholarship with Hampton University, a historically black university in Hampton, Virginia, where Carter studied.