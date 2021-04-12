H&M names Maisie Williams as global sustainability ambassador

Retail chain H&M has named actor Maisie Williams as its global sustainability ambassador to “help lead a worldwide initiative towards a more sustainable fashion future”.

In a statement, H&M said that Williams would be joining the brand throughout the year to drive change in fashion in the virtual world and real life.

The retailer said it hopes that the partnership will allow it to encourage the reuse, remaking and recycling of unwanted garments in a “united effort to close the loop in fashion,” as well as help it towards its goal of only using recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030.

Commenting on her appointment, Williams said in a statement: “In this role, I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future.

“The longterm goal is to use 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for textiles across the full H&M Group brands by 2030. It’s time to take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect our planet for the next generation.”

H&M explains that Williams was chosen for having an “active voice” for female empowerment, environmentalism and diversity and that the actor, best known for starring in Game of Thrones will embark on several initiatives around circularity.

Courtesy of H&M

H&M to introduce clothing recycling station in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To launch her role as global sustainability ambassador, H&M has created a lifelike avatar of the star with 3D animators at Goodbye Kansas Studio, which will make its debut in an upcoming launch film.

In addition, the retailer is launching H&M Looop Island in Nintendo’s popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons on April 13. The island is named after H&M’s garment recycling machine Looop, which launched in October 2020, and takes old clothes and recycles them into new ones. H&M said that the island has been designed with a sustainable theme and players can explore and recycle their game outfits into new ones in the virtual version - creating the first-ever Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing recycling station.

Courtesy of H&M

Pascal Brun, global sustainability manager at H&M, added: “Being part of this initiative together with Maisie Williams to drive for change within the fashion industry by encouraging our customers and fans to reuse, remake and recycle unwanted garments, is something we at H&M are very ambitious about. The future of fashion needs to look different, and we want to be a part of this solution.”

Williams, an avid Animal Crossing player, will be joining Brun on H&M Looop Island to meet the gaming community on April 13. Players visiting the island will be able to learn more about recycling, interact with H&M and share their thoughts about circular fashion by leaving a note on the H&M Looop Island notice board.