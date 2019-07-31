H&M’s latest collaborations with brands and designers

Fashion brands have to be creative if they want to remain relevant and in demand. The aim is to constantly find new fabrics and styles, and for the latter, companies are often looking beyond their own walls for inspiration: Collaborations with designers and other brands are a win-win for both sides because they combine two well-known brands or a well-known brand and a well-known designer. The results are often special collections that are quickly sold out or even achieve cult status.

Swedish fast fashion brand H&M is a veteran when it comes to collaborations, having worked with one or more designers every year on a spectacular designer collection, starting with Karl Lagerfeld in 2004. H&M has also been working with other labels and brands for years; ten in the last year alone, which FashionUnited has put together below.

For its latest designer collaboration, H&M was able to win a design talent from China for the first time with Angel Chen. The 27-year-old designer is already a star in her home country and draws on her biggest hits for the collaboration with H&M: The 45-piece capsule collection is inspired by Chinese culture, the martial art Kung Fu in particular, and features symbols like dragons, cranes, and bamboo on parkas, hoodies and t-shirts in white, sunshine yellow, fiery red and black. The special collection will be available in September.

H&M has collaborated with Dutch lingerie brand Love Stories for the second time already. The result is a mix-and-match swimwear collection, the Love Stories Swimclub x H&M collection, which is inspired by the 70s. The collection features retro bandeau, triangle bikinis, off-the-shoulder swimsuits and belted one-pieces, as well as summer accessories such as towels, sarongs, bags and loose beach tunics. The collection was made available from the beginning of June.

H&M announced its latest designer collaboration in May and offered a first limited drop on 25th May online and in twelve selected stores, revealing that it would be couture fashion house Giambattista Valli. This is the first time that H&M has done a pre-drop for one of its designer collaborations. The Giambattista Valli x H&M pre-collection consists of frothy tulle gowns, cocktail dresses and menswear. The full collection is traditionally released in November, this year on the 7th.

H&M teamed up with Paris-based artist Nathalie Lété, who is known for her illustrations, textiles, ceramics and paintings, on a range of children’s clothing and accessories. The capsule collection for babies and children features several of Lété’s “colourful and poetic artworks” on the fantasy land inspired print collaboration. The kid's collection has been available in selected stores worldwide as well as online from the beginning of March.

At the beginning of the year, H&M entered into a cooperation with the Dutch label Hacked By_, which consists of designers Alexander van Slobbe and Francisco van Benthum. They took H&M pieces from the clearance sale as a starting point to create a completely new women's fashion collection. The face of the Hacked By_ x H&M collection is the actress and presenter Victoria Koblenko, who supports sustainable fashion.

H&M partnered with cult footwear brand Eytys to release a unisex collection of shoes, clothing and accessories. The Eytys x H&M line collaborated on a selection of genderless sneakers, shoes and boots in leather, suede and cotton canvas alongside jackets, tops, trousers and jeans in materials such as cotton twill, faux patent leather, nylon and raw denim.

At the beginning of November 2018, H&M launched the highly anticipated "H&M x Moschino" collection, which was announced already at the Coachella Festival in April. Inspired by the '80s and '90s, it features cartoons, glossy metallics, over-the-top accessories and lots of statement prints, as well as Disney figures, MTV characters and logos. Not necessarily something for people who don't want to attract attention.

After the successful cooperation with British textile company GP & Baker last summer, H&M decided to work with a second interior label in autumn: The new H&M x Morris & Co collection with British furnishing brand Morris & Co. has been available since the beginning of October 2018. It features some of Morris and Co’s most recognised archival prints in romantic yet tailored designs including a wide range of tailored coats, jackets and trousers, romantic dresses and blouses, cosy knits and coordinating separates.

H&M has expanded its beauty assortment by partnering with the Swiss perfume house Givaudan. Olivier Pescheux, award-winning perfumer at Givaudan developed the H&M fragrances alongside his colleague Nisrine Grillié. All H&M stores have made a beauty corner available since August 2018 that features a collection of the 25 new fragrances.

