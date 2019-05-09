H&M teams up with Netflix for Stranger Things capsule collection

H&M has announced a capsule collection in collaboration with Netflix’s smash-hit television series Stranger Things ahead of its upcoming third season that will air in July.

The collection centres around the community pool in Hawkins - the fictional town where the series is set - and features a range of Stranger Things-inspired clothing, swimwear and accessories for both men and women. The collection is accompanied by a campaign shot by British fashion photographer and director Matt Jones, and starring Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy Hargrove on the show.

“With graphic t-shirts and tanks, shorts, playsuits, swimwear and a range of poolside accessories, the Stranger Things collection is both an homage to the iconic 1980s styles of the show and lazy summer days by the pool,” the company said in a release.

The Stranger Things collection is available worldwide from H&M stores and via its website from 23 May. The first episode of Stranger Things will be broadcast on 4 July.