H&M to launch Toca Life kidswear collection

Kids’ app series Toca Life and its fun and quirky characters are the stars of H&M’s latest kidswear capsule collection launching this month.

The imaginative and innovative Toca Life x H&M collection includes a range of children’s clothing, shoes and accessories with interactive prints and textures such as reversible sequins, foil prints and 3D applications, which brings to life the colourful characters of Toca Life, explains the retailer in a press statement.

Designed by H&M’s Kids in-house team, the Toca Life x H&M collection includes jersey tops, sweatshirts, dresses and tracksuits where all cotton is 100 percent sustainably-sourced. In addition, the capsule line channelling the playful spirit of the game features shoes and accessories such as trainers, socks and selected Toca Life characters made into soft toy bags.

Sporty features like drawstring waists, contrast racing stripes and elasticated cuffs are seen throughout the collection, while interactive elements are at the centre of the design and can be found in details such as foil prints, 3D applications and reversible sequins, which is highlighted on a Silly Burger sweatshirt, where the image is made of flip sequins so the character can either be smiling or frowning.

Other highlights include light-up trainers, a burger soft toy bag, and co-ord tracksuit featuring all the key Toca Life characters. Prices start from 2.99 pounds.

Sofia Löfstedt, H&M’s assortment designer kids, said in a statement: “With a sense of discovery and playfulness, we wanted to convey that feeling of Toca Life: the humour, quirkiness, interactivity and creativity. Each piece in the collection is not only a form of self-expression for a child – and physically allows them to move freely and comfortably – but also an encouragement to think that the possibilities in everyday life are limitless.”

Toca Boca’s art director, Sebastien Roux, added: “The essence of Toca Life is rooted in the everyday, so we made sure to represent every part of children’s day-to-day in the H&M collaboration.

“Maybe a kid wants their sweatshirt to reflect how they’re feeling and partway through the day they decide they’re feeling a different way – it’s cool that their clothing can be a tool to reflect that.”

In addition to the collection launch, H&M Member, H&M’s loyalty programme, will be hosting a drawing competition where its members will have the chance to design a Toca Life character that will be visualised in the Toca Life: World app.

Toca Life x H&M launches on August 8 worldwide in all stores that carry kidswear as well as online.

Images: courtesy of H&M