H&M to return to London Fashion Week with coed show

H&M is set to rejoin the London Fashion Week schedule. Following on from its ‘Brat’ themed collaborative event last year, with Charli XCX as the headline act, the Swedish fashion giant is now prepared to return to the English capital with a “fresh and exciting runway format”.

During the September event, H&M will unveil its autumn/winter 2025 women’s and men’s collection, through which it is aiming to reinforce the “elevated design direction” that it has continued to work on since last year. According to a press release, the show will reflect a “renewed commitment to high-fashion credibility and creative innovation, while staying true to [H&M’s] core values of democratic style”.

The event itself is said to be more of a full-scale fashion experience than simply a runway show. While little has been revealed about the occasion, “striking visuals, curated music and a distinct atmosphere that celebrates self-expression” are among the brand’s promises. Ultimately, H&M is hoping to continue reaffirming its cultural relevance, building on its party-centric approach for AW24.

Speaking on this latest announcement, Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design and creative advisor to H&M, said the retailer was “thrilled to be returning to LFW this September”. She continued: “This moment reflects our commitment to creativity, craftsmanship, and a more elevated design direction. London remains one of the world’s most dynamic fashion capitals, and it’s the perfect setting to showcase the evolution of H&M’s design DNA on an international stage.”