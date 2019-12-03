H&M unveils Johanna Ortiz collaboration

H&M has released the pre-drop of its “flirtatious and feminine" collaboration with the Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

The vibrant print-fuelled collection features a “flamboyant colour palette, exotic floral prints and glamorous silhouettes that have become synonymous with Ortiz’s brand of feminine dressing,” explained H&M in a statement, with the collection offering elegant day-to-night options.

Commenting on the collaboration, Johanna Ortiz, designer and chief executive, said in a statement: “The prints all come from my obsession with the flowers, the palm trees and the beautiful colours I am blessed to see out the window when I wake up at home in Cali, in my native Colombia.

“The imprint of Latin America and its uniquely festive atmosphere is something that can be felt in each Johanna Ortiz design, so I’m thrilled that so many women in the world will have a little piece of Colombia in their wardrobes thanks to the Johanna Ortiz x H&M collaboration.”

An exclusive pre-drop of four dresses have been released today, December 3 in selected stores and online at hm.com, with the main collection set to follow in March 2020.

The pre-drop capsule highlights four styles that H&M states are “synonymous with Johanna Ortiz’s flirtatious-yet-effortless aesthetic” - a tunic dress, a wrap dress, a mini dress and a tiered floor-length style.

These dresses feature four exotic floral prints from Ortiz’s archive ‘Wild Roses’, ‘Orchid Paradise’, ‘Cacatua’ and ‘Coquelicots’ featured in new colourways of warm yellow, dusty pink, forest green printed and coral-infused dark brown.

The styles have also been “reinvented for a new audience” with ruffles, rippling cuff and hem details.

Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M, added: “Discovering the world of Johanna Ortiz’s exuberant design, her use of colour and her exceptional flair for dramatic silhouettes has been a great experience for the whole design team.

“They have been working closely with Johanna throughout the whole process, enjoying her extraordinary hospitality in her beautiful home in Cali. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Colombia’s rich history and craftsmanship and to bring Johanna’s signature happiness-inducing designs to the H&M customer.”

Images: courtesy of H&M