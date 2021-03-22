H&M x Good News launch sneaker collection made with Bananatex

H&M has teamed up with London-based sneaker brand Good News for a unisex collection of footwear made with plant-based fabric Bananatex.

The collection, which is H&M’s first shoe collab featuring innovative materials, will be available on the Swedish fashion giant’s website and in selected stores from April 1.

“We are very proud to be collaborating with H&M, pushing one of the giants to look at every component of a shoe,” said Good News co-founder Nia Jones. “It was important for us to make the collection as sustainable as possible while still looking fun and cool.”

London-based brand Good News, which was founded by Jones and Ben Tattersall in 2016, is known for its playful and retro-inspired sneakers made using sustainable materials including Tencel, organic wool, hemp and recycled rubber.

This collection is no exception. The upper of the black low top sneaker is made from Bananatex, a plant-based fabric developed by Swiss fashion brand Qwstion in collaboration with a Taiwanese yarn specialist and a weaving partner based in Taipei, Taiwan.

The durable, waterproof fabric is made from banana plants cultivated in the Philippine highlands within a natural ecosystem requiring no pesticides, fertilizer or extra water.

Co-founder of Qwstion, Hannes Schönegger, said: “It is our goal to drive positive change with everything we do. Through this cooperation, Bananatex will increase its reach and therefore the ecological and social impact. After many years of research and development, this is a rewarding milestone for the great teams at Qwstion.”

Other elements of the shoes include recycled rubber soles and recycled cotton.