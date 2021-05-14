Halston launches limited edition collection in Netflix collaboration

American luxury brand Halston has announced a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Netflix.

Inspired by Netflix’s new limited series Halston, the collection Halston x Netflix will feature ten pieces of eveningwear. The collection is inspired by signature archival designs and will be available to pre-order exclusively on Halston.com from June 7.

Paying tribute to Roy Halston Frowick, Halston series costume designer Jeriana San Juan worked closely with Halston’s chief creative officer Robert Rodriguez to create the looks.

“Roy Halston Frowick single-handedly created luxury American fashion. Halston has always had a tremendous influence on my career, in an industry where his imprint remains decades later,” said Rodriguez in a release.

“I’m thrilled to now carry forward his legacy through this Netflix capsule collection in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. It was exciting to recreate the iconic Halston archive dresses that appear in the Netflix series and reinterpret them for modern-day. I am grateful to be part of this homage to Halston, who has inspired designers throughout the world.”

The collection will also be available for pre-order from Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus from June 21 and be offered in-store in August. The collection will retail between 995-1595 dollars.