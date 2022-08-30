Harlem’s Fashion Row to host 15th anniversary of awards with LVMH

Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) has announced that the 15th anniversary edition of its Fashion Show and Style Awards will be opening New York Fashion Week on September 6, in partnership with LVMH.

For this year, the organisation has introduced the new Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH, which will be given by the late designer’s wife, Shannon Abloh.

The award looks to honour Abloh’s memory and impact by celebrating like-minded individuals that contribute to culture, community and innovation, HFR said in a release. This year, it will go to actress, writer and producer Issa Rae.

The event in general will stick to the theme ‘Future’s Past’ in which collaborations and black-owned brands will tell the untold history of past contributions, sacrifices and innovations in fashion that will have influence on the future.

“African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognised in history,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of HFR.

Daniel continued: “We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honour and pull strength from our past.”

For this edition;s awards, womenswear designer Sergio Hudson has been named Designer of the Year, Robin Givhan will receive Editor of the Year, Ade Samuel has been selected for Stylist of the Year and the Icon of the Year Award will go to singer and philanthropist, Janet Jackson.

Several brands from LVMH’s portfolio will be providing support to the event, including Sephora, which will offer runway hair products from black-owned brands, Dior Beauty, which is providing sponsorship of all skincare and artistry teams, and Tiffany & Co., which will present gifts to the award honourees.

In addition, three BIPOC designers will also be showcasing their latest collections at the show; menswear designer Clarence Ruth, sustainable brand Deus Ex Machina’s Johnathon Hayden and womenswear creator Nicole Benefield.