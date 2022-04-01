Harris Reed launches competition for young designers, focused on gender fluidity

British-American designer Harris Reed has announced the launch of a competition developed in partnership with payment service Klarna with the goal of finding emerging talent in the fashion industry.

The competition is open to entrants based in the UK and US and challenges designers to portray their “fluid world” through a “sustainable lens”.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are particularly encouraged to participate.

The winner of the competition will get to have a mentoring lunch with Reed, where they will receive advice, guidance and feedback on their design.

“My vision is that inclusivity and sustainability will become central to the future of fashion,” the designer said in a press release. “There is no better way to foster this eco-conscious, inclusive culture than to instil this in the next generation of aspiring fashion designers.”

Reed has become a pioneer of gender fluid fashion since his quick rise into the spotlight following his graduation from Central Saint Martins in 2020. Since, his genderbending looks have been worn by the likes of Harry Styles, Solange and Alessandro Michele and have appeared at prestigious events such as the MET Gala and V&A exhibitions.

Reed added: “This competition builds on my previous work to champion gender inclusivity and I look forward to meeting with the winner and future creative talent.”