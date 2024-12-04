Harry Styles’ Pleasing collaborates with JW Anderson

Pleasing, the beauty and lifestyle brand founded by singer and actor Harry Styles, has unveiled a collaboration with British fashion label JW Anderson designed to “bring joy and excitement”.

In a statement, Pleasing said that the special collaboration was born out of a “fashion-fuelled friendship,” and that the partnership holds “personal significance” for both founders, Harry Styles and Jonathan Anderson, who have been longtime collaborators and supporters of one another.

Together, with their respective teams, they have designed a collection comprising of apparel, accessories, and nail polishes inspired by the playful and innovative aesthetic that first brought the two together.

The Pleasing x JW Anderson capsule collection is anchored by signature pieces from both brands, which have been reimagined with representations of the other’s point of view. Highlights include JW Anderson’s bumper bag, frequently worn by Styles, being given a Pleasing twist in an exclusive colourway, featuring both logos across the crossbody strap, as well as the designer brand’s patchwork cardigan, also loved by the singer, features balloons in a rainbow of colours, and JW Anderson’s leather penis keyring has been covered in sparkles.

JW Anderson makes first foray into beauty with Pleasing nail collaboration

Other highlights include a balloon star long-sleeve T-shirt, a Pleasing sweatshirt adorned with a shiny mylar balloon dotting the ‘i’, and a sheer T-shirt with a colourful balloon print.

There are also new iterations of Pleasing’s nail polishes, including a special edition four-piece polish set and a fifth individual polish, allowing JW Anderson to dip their toes into the world of beauty for the first time. Rounding off the collection are five metallic-foiled Pleasing Polish shades.

Shaun Kearney, chief executive at Pleasing, said in a statement: “At Pleasing, we believe in the power of collaboration to create something truly special. Working with JW Anderson is something we’ve envisioned for some time - bringing together our two like-minded brands to inspire and engage our communities. This partnership is a testament to the shared values of creativity, joy, and innovation that both our brands hold dear.

“What makes it even more meaningful is the personal connection between Harry and Jonathan - a friendship and creative synergy that have inspired the pieces in this collection. Together, we’ve reimagined iconic designs through the lens of both brands, crafting a capsule that celebrates individuality, playfulness, and the vibrant communities that support us. We’re thrilled to introduce JW Anderson to the Pleasing community and to share this joyful collaboration with the world.”

Prices for the Pleasing x JW Anderson range from 20 to 850 pounds / 20 to 990 US dollars.

Pleasing open holiday pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles

The collection launch follows Pleasing opening two experimental holiday pop-up shops in New York and Los Angeles to celebrate its new launches, including a new fragrance and a holiday-themed 22-piece gifting selection of apparel and accessories.

The New York pop-up is located at 140 Wooster Street, while the Los Angeles store is at 1222 Abbot Kinney BLVD, Venice.

The openings come off the back of four successful pop-ups in the US in Austin, Chicago, Houston, and Orlando, as the beauty and lifestyle brand looks to physical retail to boost growth and engage with its community, with more openings planned for 2025.

Kearney added: “Retail continues to be a vital growth opportunity for Pleasing, as we see the immense value our community places on in-person experiences. Our goal remains to create joyful, welcoming, experience-first spaces that invite discovery and deepen the connection to the Pleasing brand and products.

“These spaces also honour the rich, creative world and feeling our founder has built through his music. Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to explore longer-term retail models in the US and trial international pop-ups, reflected Pleasing’s continued growth and expanding global presence.”

The Pleasing x JW Anderson collection will be available via pleasing.com and jwanderson.com, and in select JW Anderson stores and at Pleasing’s pop-up spaces in New York City and Los Angeles.

