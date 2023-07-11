Haute Couture FW23: inspiration for costume jewelry – in pictures

As fantastical and surrealistic as it can be, the Haute Couture collections always provide plenty of inspiration for the world of costume jewelry. For fw23 the major trend was to show earrings, cuffs, necklaces and head-pieces that were oversized and opulently embellished.

Armani Privé

Armani Privé HC fw23 Credits: Armani Privé HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Earrings with a gold-colored setting and crystals of various sizes; a clear Lucite center rose motif and an onyx stone clasp.

Celia Kritharioti

Celia Kritharioti HC fw23 Credits: Celia Kritharioti HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An oversized silver ear piece embellished with clear and opaque stones in shades of pink.

Sara Chraïbi

Credits: Sara Chraïbi HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An oversized gold colored circular ear piece with three extra-long strands of gold beads.

Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika HC fw23 Credits: Georges Hobeika HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A butterfly shaped earring with clear crystals and pink glass wings set in gold.

Stéphane Rolland

Stéphane Rolland HC fw23 Credits: Stéphane Rolland HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An oversized gold-colored ear piece in a floral design embellished with red sequins.

Schiaparelli – Daniel Roseberry

Credits: Schiaparelli HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A shoulder duster earring with a round clasp embellished with clear crystals and sculpted red clay shapes.

Valentino – Pierpaolo Piccioli

Valentino HC fw23/ Credits: Valentino HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Extra long crystal earrings with clear crystal clasps and four strands of clear and red crystals.

Schiaparelli – Daniel Roseberry

Credits: Schiaparelli HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Oversized cuffs in a variety of shapes and materials, mostly carved and embellished wood.

Jean Paul Gaultier - Julien Dossena

Jean Paul Gaultier HC fw23 Credits: Jean Paul Gaultier HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A silvery laurel leaf Grecian style headdress.

Sara Chraïbi

Sara Chraïbi HC fw23 Credits: Sara Chraïbi HC fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A five layered gold-colored choker embellished with bugle beads and an elaborate headpiece covered in pearls.