Haute Couture FW24: The Bridgerton Effect

Shondaland’s ‘Bridgerton,’ based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, is one of the most successful Netflix series of all time. Its unique mix of racial harmony, passionate romances and palace intrigues, not to mention the sumptuous clothing, all set to a contemporary musical score, has delighted viewers for three seasons.

Bridgerton Credits: Bridgerton: Courtesy/ Tudum by Netflix

The series is set in the period 1810-1820 when Britain’s King George III was deemed mentally unfit to rule and his son, the Prince Regent, took the reins. Henceforth this was known as the Regency period.

Bridgerton Credits: Bridgerton: Courtesy/ Tudum by Netflix

Despite the fact that France and England were at war, the Empress Josephine Bonaparte, dressed by Louis Hippolite Leroy, had a huge impact on the English upper classes. The stiff dresses with enormous pannier skirts and towering wigs of the previous Rococo period were replaced with high-waisted ‘empire’ gowns and natural hair styles. As it was considered paramount to be a graceful dancer at the many society balls given during ‘the season,’ the fluidity and ease of movement these dresses offered was a welcome change.

During the recent Haute Couture FW24 Week, it seemed that, whether by design, or just subliminally, designers were influenced by the Bridgerton TV show and the Regency period in general.

Julien Fournié HC FW24/ Look 7 Credits: Julien Fournié HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In the TV series, Queen Charlotte still dresses in the manner of Marie-Antoinette. It’s said that it reflects the earlier, happier years of her marriage and also so that her husband George might more easily recognize her. In his collection, Julien Fournié, paid tribute to the French Queen who lost her head, as the “first initiator of the Haute Couture”.

Franck Sorbier HC FW24/ Look I Credits: Franck Sorbier HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In his show, Franck Sorbier had some of his models arrive on the favorite Bridgerton mode of transport, the horse!

Dressed to Impress

Haute Couture designers showed a wide array of gowns that would look appropriate on today’s version of Lady Danbury’s ball, the red carpet.

Imane Ayissi

Imane Ayissi HC FW24/ Look 19 Credits: Imane Ayissi HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 19: a sleeveless gown in white duchess satin with an empire waist. The skirt was hemmed with a print that included flowers and bees and an oversized lilac sash was wrapped around it. Opera length pink gloves finished the look.

Dior: designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior HC FW24/Look 53 Credits: Dior HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 53: a gold sequin column gown with a draped neckline and capped sleeves.

Elie Saab

Credits: Elie Saab HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 43: a scoop neck and layered tulle gown with scalloped shoulders and intricate beading.

Franck Sorbier

Franck Sorbier HC FW24/ Look 8 Credits: Franck Sorbier HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a strapless gown in pastel chiffon with an empire waist and rose trim with gold mary-jane shoes.

What lay beneath

Under their clothes, Georgian women wore a combination of corsets, body stockings, pantaloons and thigh high stockings held up with garters.

Chanel

Chanel HC FW24/ Look 38 Credits: Chanel HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 38: a pink satin all-in-one with a sheer neck and sleeves and pantaloons had pleated trims and sequin embellishments.

Chanel HC FW24/ Look 37 Credits: Chanel HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 37: a pink corset with a pintuck chemise insert and cream leggings was shown under a cream satin cape with a ruffled trim.

Schiaparelli: designer, Daniel Roseberry

Schiaparelli FW24/ Look 23 Credits: Schiaparelli FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 23: a strapless bodysuit with a boned corset and thigh high stockings under a sequined sheer layer.

Caping With It

Capes were a popular form of cover-up in Regency England, Haute Couture FW24 designers showed them too.

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli HC FW24/ Look 17 Credits: Valli HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 17: a dainty floral print cape and matching gown with gathering below the bust and rose embellishments.

Giambattista Valli HC FW24/ Look 29 Credits: Valli HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 29: a green chiffon cape with a full face hood and a matching high-waisted dress with a decorated chest panel.

Yulia Yanina

Yulia Yanina HC FW25/ Look 20 Credits: Yanina HC FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 20: a chiffon hooded cape and matching gown in a vibrant and dense floral print.

Layered Effects

Several international designers participated in the Oriental Fashion Show at the Shangri-La Hotel showing the sort of heavily embellished coats that Regency ladies wore on cooler nights.

Amina Benzekri

Amina Benzek HC FW24/ Look 5 Credits: Amina Benzek HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 5: a slender gold evening coat with turquoise embroidery and a sash belt over a turquoise silk layer.

Maison De Couture

Maison de Couture HC FW25/ Look 1 Credits: Maison de Couture HC FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: an evening coat with intricate beading and embroidery in pastel colors and a high-waisted belt and a green lining over a lilac silk gown.

Regalia

Regalia HC FW24/ Look 1 Credits: Regalia HC FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 1: an intricately embroidered evening coat in pastel colors was shown over a sparkling layer with multiple buttons and a high-waisted belt.