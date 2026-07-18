Haute Couture FW26: Best street style from attendees at Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Chanel and more

While Haute Couture is celebrated for fashion's most theatrical and spectacular creations, attendees on the streets outside last week’s edition, showcased their own stunning style. Ignoring the intense heatwave, known locally as ‘La Canicule,’ they turned heads in everything from full designer looks to uniquely personal outfits.

Laced up

Paris HC str F26 0308 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An ensemble from Schiaparelli included a sleeveless top in fine-ribbed red viscose knit with a sculptural ruffle in memory satin and high-waisted, wide-leg cream pants styled with a black tie-belt. Accessories included a black woven leather clutch with gold fingers, and chunky gold jewelry.

Paris HC str F26 0326 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white Renaissance Renaissance cropped baby tee with black contrast trim on the collar and sleeves, featuring a statement reading ‘MEN NOT ALLOWED’ in both English and Arabic, and a low-waisted white slip with a lace hemline. Accessories included a Lady Dior bag, black and white spectator slingback pumps and black oval sunglasses.

Paris HC str F26 0457 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A semi-sheer, ivory lace cheongsam style top and light-wash, oversized baggy balloon barrel jeans with slouchy suede mid-calf boots. Other accessories included a tribal coin headpiece, white wraparound sunglasses and a Chinese folding hand fan.

Eccentricity

Paris HC str F26 0484 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A multi-colored Chanel button-down camp shirt with mixed-scale polka dot Damson Madder Cove capri pants. Accessories included Prada Morph Sunglasses in Metallized Fern, a white structured Chanel hobo bag and Chanel calfskin slingbacks.

Paris HC str F26 0772 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A red-and-white houndstooth cropped jacket, red satin low-rise pants anchored by an oversized, statement ruffle flower detail, a matching red-and-white pillbox hat with bow details, red oval retro sunglasses and a soft cream ruffle-edge leather clutch, all from London designer, Cătălina Negara. Spiked red patent leather Mary Jane flats by Abra.

Paris HC str F26 0255 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A Drôle de Monsieur orange print shirt with red shorts. Accessories included a Jaxon Howell Bronx Beaver felt hat, a gold bandana at the waist and Converse high tops.

Graphics

Paris HC str F26 1089 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A Junior Gaultier top paired with matching Junior Gaultier bike shorts, featuring black-and-white diagonal stripes contrasting with blocks of bright red. Accessories included a limited-edition Lady Dior bag from the Dior Lady Art #8 Project, customized by British art duo Gilbert & George and black suede Balenciaga Duchesse pumps.

Paris HC str F26 0730 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A yellow, black, and red animal-patterned knit jacket and skirt featuring distinct wavy, scalloped hems. Accessories included knee-high red neoprene boots with white stripes and several minaudières, all by Chanel.

Paris HC str F26 0626 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A matching black-and-white vertically striped pajama-style set featuring a relaxed, off-the-shoulder draped top with faded pink piping paired with fluid, wide-leg trousers. Accessories included oversized, black wrap-around shield sunglasses, the Comme des Garçons Corti studded shoulder bag and sandals by Hermès.

Paris HC str F26 0852 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A black lambskin leather oversized button-up shirt featuring uniquely structured, pre-gathered short sleeves and flared pants. Accessories included opera-length fuchsia -colored lambskin leather gloves, a black top handle ‘Rodeo’ calfskin bag and shield-style sunglasses, all by Balenciaga.

Boho chic

Paris HC str F26 0927 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A floor-length, open-front knit duster with a tapestry pattern over a black tee and straight leg jeans. Accessories included a Balenciaga Classic City bag in distressed dark red leather and aviator sunglasses.

Paris HC str F26 0991 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A scoop neck yellow pleated tunic from Pleats Please by Issey Miyake over a lilac silk skirt. Accessories included a Rabanne bag and red patent leather ballet flats.

Deconstructed layering

Paris HC str F26 1336 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cream-colored lingerie-inspired lace camisole corset top and a Chopova Lowena folkloric mini skirt with a thick leather belt, round sunglasses and tooled leather square toed boots.

Paris HC str F26 1328 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white tee shirt, baggy pants and crochet sweater. Accessories included a collectible Chanel Neon Rainbow Bag and a Jamie Felt Ear Cap by Maison Michel.

Paris HC str F26 1081 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A long-sleeved blouse in a muted sage-blue hue with a bold, wide-point statement collar and ‘The Sleeve Tie Gabardine Wrap Trousers’ in an olive/army green shade, which mimic a deconstructed trench coat structure wrapped around the waistline and hips, both from Viktor & Rolf.