Haute Events, an Indian fashion show to be hosted in Durban

Haute Events, a fashion show with 25 designers from India will be hosted in Durban from July 28 to 30 at the Square Boutique Hotel in uMhlanga. Top fashion designers and Bollywood stylist are prepping to showcase their creations. The show is conceptualised by Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Nafeesa Joosab, owner of the Haute Events brand, with a local fashion designer Haroun Hansrot and Durban-baed businessman Faisal Supariwala. The aim of the show is to bring affordable international fashion to the people of Durban. The event would focus on unique fabrics and apparels suited for the local climate for both men and women.

The amount of preparation and planning has only created a more exciting build-up. All South African fans can expect nothing but the best Indian couture from fabulous designers, says Amiin. The three-day programme includes a fashion show and VIP evening with leading designers on July 28. Visitors will enjoy a special preview and late night shopping experience. A free two-day exhibit will follow on July 29 and 30.