Havaianas unveils collaboration with New Era

Havaianas, the traditional brand of Brazilian flip flops and shoes for over half a century, is teaming up with New Era, as part of the cap brand’s 100 year anniversary.

The exclusive collection, dubbed ‘Step into Joy’ features two flip flop prints, a bucket hat, a single colour 9Forty cap and a 9Twenty cap with four colour variations.

All the items have been designed with identities of both brands, such as a rubber icon on the caps, as well as to highlight the connection between the Havaianas beach and the New Era street.

With this in mind, both brands added that the collection of products were designed to “play around with combinations,” as each flip flop print matches a cap/bucket hat.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fernanda Romano, chief marketing officer of Alpargatas, said in a statement: “When we considered this collab, being close to New Era seemed very natural, because it was already part of our plans to dive deeper into the street universe this year, therefore this collab enriched our stories even more, given that 2020 is also a very meaningful year for them.

“This is the first time that Havaianas will sell caps in its stores and that New Era will have Havaianas too. That is the great thing about collaborations; exchanges in the universes that the brands enable. The fact that Havaianas is an iconic Brazilian brand and New Era is the benchmark in streetwear were decisive for this collab to happen during such a significant moment. We are certain that the line will be a great success.”

Artur Regen, general director of New Era in Brazil, added: “New Era and Havaianas have a lot in common. Both are democratic brands, with products adored by consumers of the most diverse audiences, not to mention global, sold in hundreds of countries around the world.

“Therefore, we have found the possibility of creating a collaboration with special and exclusive products to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our company, in partnership with Havaianas, and we are very pleased with the result. I am sure that fans of both brands will be surprised by the product design.”

The limited-edition collection is available on both brands e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. The unisex flip-flops retail for 26 pounds, with the hats ranging from 24 to 30 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Havaianas/New Era