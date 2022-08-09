Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaborates with Benjamin Reichwald

Swedish rapper and designer Benjamin Reichwald, better known as Bladee, has collaborated with Heaven by Marc Jacobs on a special capsule collection.

The nine-piece capsule features beanies, baby tees, zip hoodies, knit sweaters, puffer vests, trousers, and jewellery, inspired by his mixed media artworks that “translate dreamscape worlds and the subconscious mind into wildly energetic abstract compositions”.

Interpretations of these works were used to create this collection with Reichwald selecting fabrics, directing placements of graphics, and ideating accessories concepts.

Image: Heaven by Marc Jacobs by Hendrik Schneider

Highlights include fluffy knit beanies with patch artwork detailing, ripped jeans, a puffer vest with teddy gummy patch artwork, oversized bright pink hair bows, and bracelets and necklaces made to simulate bones and insects inlaid in amber.

The Bladee x Heaven by Marc Jacobs collection is available on Marc Jacob’s website, at Heaven’s Fairfax flagship and Dover Street Market London. Prices range from 50 to 255 pounds / 45 to 265 US dollars.

