Helsinki Fashion Week goes feather-free

Finland’s Helsinki Fashion Week has joined a growing number of fashion-related events denouncing the use of feathers on its runway.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the fashion week’s founder, Evelyn Mora, has signed the organisation's Feather-Free Pledge, through which she has promised to no longer allow feathers on her platform. It follows Mora’s prior commitment to go leather-free in 2018.

In a statement shared by PETA, Mora, who is also the founder of AI-powered software platform VLGE, said: "In 2024, the vast array of innovative and sustainable solutions in the market leaves no justification for supporting outdated, unethical practices in fashion. I challenge consumers to live by their values.

“Our purchasing choices carry profound interdisciplinary impacts—environmental, social, and economic. Ironically, the most self-serving decision we can make is to support sustainable brands, invest in thoughtfully crafted products, and adopt a long-term perspective in how we approach fashion and lifestyle.”

Mora joins the likes of events such as Ibiza Fashion Festival and brands including Stella McCartney, Richard Malone and Patrick McDowell in signing PETA’s feather-free pledge.