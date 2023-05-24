High School of Fashion Industries to honour Awake NY’s Angelo Baque at student fashion show

US high school for fashion design The High School of Fashion Industries (HSFI) will honour fashion designer Angelo Baque at its annual fashion show set to take place at 6:30 PM EDT (12:30 PM BST) this evening in New York’s Meatpacking District. Baque, who is the founder and creative director of fashion brand Awake NY will receive the Visionary Award.

The annual fashion show in which the HSFI graduating class presents their designs on the runway, is also a fundraising event that aims to raise money for student scholarships. All proceeds raised during the fundraising from ticket purchases for the event and donations will go towards the scholarships.

Throughout the school year, the senior class receives guidance from industry designers and other professionals, culminating in the HSFI Career Day and the Fashion Show Preview where experts advise the students on their final designs for the runway show.

In addition to recognizing the work of Angelo Baque, the school will also honour US postal service UPS. The company will receive the Fashion Equity Award for its support in the form of donations to the students of the High School of Fashion Industries.

Three Latinx students of the HSFI graduating class of 2023 will receive UPS scholarships worth 25 thousand dollars each (about 20 thousand pounds) to pay for their college education.

During last year’s NYFW in September, Angelo Baque partnered with UPS on the project ‘La Bodega Baque’ which championed the spirit of the Latinx community entrepreneurs, featuring merchandise sold exclusively by Latinx-owned small businesses. It also presented a special UPS x Awake NY collaborative collection, of which all the profits, along with 50 thousand dollars (about 40 thousand pounds) in grants, went to the HSFI to fund their scholarship program that supports the next generation of Latinx fashion designers and entrepreneurs.

At NYFW FW23 in February, UPS presented its first limited edition apparel and merchandise collection. All proceeds went to non-profit organisation In the Blk which aims to uplift and build economic independence for black fashion brands and individuals in the global industry.

Awake NY’s Angelo Baque, who worked as Supreme’s brand director from 2007 until 2017, said in a statement: “I’m grateful for this recognition and the fantastic work we did alongside UPS for the 2022 of NYFW in support of HSFI. Still, the true honorees are the kids, teachers, administrators, and supporters of HSFI, who are shaping the future of fashion.”

Jeffrey LeFrancois, executive director at New York’s Meatpacking District added: We are thrilled that our plazas will become runways for this year’s High School of Fashion Industries Student Fashion Show,” says “The future of fashion has always come from New York City, and the Meatpacking District is a destination for style and innovation, making it the perfect backdrop for students to showcase their creativity. We can’t wait to see their final creations!”

Previous recipients of the HSFI awards include Ken Downing, Ruth Finley, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Tracey Reese, Daniela Vitale, and Gary Wassner.