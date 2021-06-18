Highlights: LFW Spring/Summer 2022

Trendstop London Fashion Week Overview

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 took a unisex approach, showcasing gender-neutral, men’s and womenswear collections, livestreamed via its digital platform. Among the established names presenting their works through video, lookbooks and runway events, the DiscoveryLAB also featured a host of emerging brands and designers with an immersive experience that brought the creative industries of fashion, art, photography and performance together.

Ahluwalia

In a joint men’s and women’s collection, Priya Ahluwalia’s ‘Parts of Me’ collection and video, explored the artisanship and symbolism of Afro-Caribbean hair. Braided seam lines, embroidered patches and braid graphic motifs adorned signature men’s tailoring, denim and sportswear pieces and women’s club culture-inspired knit dresses. Vintage 60’s and 70’s influences came through in the earthy colour palette and vintage deadstock materials. The collection was accompanied by a bag collaboration with Mulberry and customised Grenson brogues.

Bethany Williams

Putting community at the front and centre of her collections, Bethany Williams continued her work with London’s Magpie Project that supports families facing financial hardship. Expanding her line of blanket coats popularised last season, Williams’ supply chain incorporates social projects across the UK and Europe. Utilising waste swatches from yarn manufacturers to create her patched together knitwear, the impact of every aspect of production, from buttons to stitching, is considered in a societal context to be beneficial to all.

Qasimi

Qasimi’s co-ed collection drew inspiration from Islamic and Brutalist architectural lines in a palette that channelled the vibrant colours of the Indian subcontinent. Necklines and robe-like silhouettes echoed traditional Middle Eastern dress, finished with printing techniques such as ikat, multi-directional stripes and colour degredes. A blend of modern technical fabrics and traditional crafting techniques included safeefah weaves and macrame mixed with mesh, and sneakers and sandals finished with brightly coloured braided tape.

