Highlights: Milan fashion week men's AW21

Despite the ongoing lockdowns, the Men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week returned with a mix of physical shows and digitally presented collections. Designers have rapidly adapted to new formats, bringing collections inspired by changing lifestyles of their consumers.

Fendi

Indoor dressing, sleepwear inspirations and comfort loungewear styles were the hallmarks of a Fendi collection focused around staying at home. Jacquard dressing gowns, pyjamas and thermal underwear-like rib knits were teamed with slipper spats, enabling them to be worn out of doors. Reversible constructions continued the easy wear feel whilst adding a sense of practicality.

Prada

For those more inclined to venture out, Prada’s FW21-22 offering was dominated by knit pattern long johns that formed the basis of a collection designed to keep things cosy. Statement patterns from Argyle to Art Deco were then layered up with suiting and coordinating jackets. Outerwear ranged from cosy teddy coats to oversized bombers all featuring cocooning silhouettes or protective qualities.

Etro

Clearing out the clutter and rediscovering past wardrobe treasures was the theme behind Etro’s vibrant collection. Archive pieces and vintage remembrances inspired a mix and match approach that fused traditional cricket jumpers and loafers with global prints and travel references. Vitamin-like shades added a healthy dose of colour, lending an optimistic feel to the season to come.

