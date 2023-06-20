Highsnobiety partners with The Fabricant on PFW: Men’s collection

Media platform Highsnobiety has unveiled a new partnership with digital fashion house The Fabricant in the form of a virtual collection set to be released during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week: Men’s.

The Fabricant has created 300 digital versions of the platform’s Not in Paris 5 collection of varsity jackets, each designed by collaborators of Highsnobiety and available to shop on The Fabricant’s own website until July 5.

Among the collection of augmented reality (AR) wearables are a jacket with a mirage-reflection, design with orbiting Eiffel Towers and a look with patches that are seen in a slow-mo effect.

Each piece looks to pay homage to Paris while creating an immersive visual display through the digital median.

Credits: Not in Paris 5, Eiffel Tower Pursuit jacket. Highsnobiety x The Fabricant.

The drop is just one of the festivities Highsnobiety will be hosting over the course of PFW: Men’s, with the agency’s pop-up also set to house the Highsnobiety X StockX magazine launch party in celebration of the Summer Issue.

Meanwhile, the company’s ‘Not in Paris’ concept is celebrating its fifth edition, with a curated group of “cultural vanguards” from various fields, such as art, music and gastronomy, having been selected to create a range of product collaborations, content and pop-ups.

The NIP collection can be shopped from June 20 to 25 at a dedicated flagship, located in Le Marais in a pop-up and event space spanning two floors.