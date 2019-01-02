Hiromi Asai debuts Savile Row inspired collection

Hiromi Asai, the first kimono brand to ever show at New York Fashion Week, will be unveiling their jacket and suit lineup for their fall/winter 2019 menswear collection at Pitti Uomo 95 in Florence, Italy from January 8-11. The theme of the collection is "Savile Row," representing the traditional British style infused with modern tastes.

Hiromi Asai has developed new textiles suitable for suits and jackets with craftsmen in Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. The goal for this collection was to to propose "slow fashion and slow lifestyle" with sophisticated design and comfort.

The collection features British-styled jackets and double-breasted suits. The double-breasted suits made of Kimono silk textiles look formal, but have the unique kimono detailing to them. The jackets are created in collaboration with one of the Japanese greatest authorities on handmade bespoke, Teruo Hirokawa, whose works were provided to the British Royal Families.

"We have always been challenging new to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. We presented premium cotton shirts and jackets for the last season, while we are focusing on more formal British style for this season. I am honored to work with Mr. Hirokawa for completing this wonderful collection," said Hiromi Asai in a statement. "The year 2019 is going to be a major turning point on our brand. We are planning to return to the runway during New York Fashion Week in September. The presentation at the upcoming Pitti Uomo will be the first showcase in our memorable year."

After the presentation at Pitti Uomo, the collection will be available at Flying Solo in SoHo, New York during this upcoming New York Fashion Week.

photo: via PR Newswire