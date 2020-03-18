Hiut Denim Co. partners with Candiani to launch biodegradable stretch jeans

Welsh denim brand Hiut Denim Co. has teamed up with Italian denim mill Candiani to launch its first micro-plastic free, biodegradable stretch jeans.

The limited collection, which will see only 100 pairs produced worldwide, comes in Hiut Denim Co signature styles: Men’s Slim R, a sophisticated tapered style and Women’s Neil Mom style, a high-waisted, slim-fitting, tapered jean.

The Hiut Denim x Candiani collection taps Candiani's patented, plant-based Coreva Stretch Technology created using organic cotton wrapped around a natural rubber core, replacing synthetic and petrol-based elastomers.

Co-founder of Hiut Denim Co. David Hieatt said in a statement: “We see discarded plastic bottles everywhere and it is not good. Eventually, the problem will become so bad that something will have to be done about it and that’s why we put our mission question on the outside of our building: ‘How can we be lower impact today than we were yesterday?’

“We need to find a better way fast and that is why it is such an honour to be working with the pioneers at Candiani on this world first. Let’s hope micro-plastic free jeans are here to stay.”

Alberto Candiani, owner of the Candiani family mill, said: "In a world where resources are diminishing and landfills are overflowing with discarded garments, it’s our duty to look for renewable resources, in addition to biodegradable and compostable materials. Denim has to take the lead as the indigo flag of this revolution, and we are thrilled to be working alongside Hiut Denim Co. to share our innovation and beliefs with the wider fashion industry.”