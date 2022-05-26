  • Home
  • Holiday 2022 trends: shimmer and shine

By Jayne Mountford

1 hour ago

Image: Courtesy 16Arlington, Bottega Veneta, Elie Saab

After a few seasons of comfort clothes, designers for FW22 delighted in showing a myriad of styles in iridescent sequin sparkles, oversized paillettes, and crystal mesh, amongst other shiny surfaces. Here are the ten best looks from the runway for Holiday 2022.

16Arlington

Image: Courtesy 19Arlington FW22

The look: Sleeveless top and skirt in ombré blue and grey sequins
Accessories: faux fur muffler and platform boots in blue lizard leather
Designer: Marco Capaldo
Model: Cicely
Stylist: Georgia Pendlebury
Hair stylist: Sam McKnight
Makeup artist: Ammy Drammeh

Bottega Veneta

Image: Courtesy Bottega Veneta FW22

The look: Yellow satin slip dress with sequins, tulle and lace
Accessories: Opera length matching gloves, thigh high boots in metallic green, black
intrecciato woven bag, earrings and choker.
Designer: Matthieu Blazy
Model: Rhenny Alade
Stylist: Alastair McKimm
Hair stylist: Duffy
Makeup artist: Diane Kendal

Elie Saab

Image: Courtesy Elie Saab FW22

The look: Floor length gown with sequined embroidered top above a chiffon skirt with strass embellishment
Accessories: Satin platform sandals
Designer: Elie Saab
Model: Lina Cruz
Stylist: Emilie Kareh
Hair stylist: Stéphane Lancien
Makeup artist: Val Garland

Erdem

Image: Courtesy Erdem FW22

The look: V neck floral sequin slip dress with long fringe
Accessories: Long white leather gloves with silver pearl embellishment and Mary-Jane shoes
Designer: Erdem Moralıoğlu
Model: Anyiel Majok
Stylist: Ib Kamara
Hair stylist: Larry King
Makeup artist: Jane Richardson

Isabel Marant

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant FW22

The look: Black sequined mini dress with long sleeves
Accessories: Beige leather over-the-knee boots
Designer: Isabel Marant
Model: Quinn Elin Mora
Stylist: Jane How
Hair stylist: Holli Smith
Makeup artist: Aaron de Mey

MSGM

Image: Courtesy MSGM FW22

The look: V neck strappy top and sequined pants in shades of lilac
Accessories: Point toe shoes, opera length sequined gloves, star shaped earrings
Designer: Massimo Giorgetti
Model: Michelle Laff
Stylist: Vittoria Cerciello
Hair stylist: Laurent Philippon
Makeup artist: Anne-Sophie Costa

Off-White

Image: Courtesy Off-White FW22

The look: Lime green sequined turtleneck dress under a matching sheepskin blouson
Accessories: Fur satchel and fur trimmed sandals
Designer: Virgil Abloh
Model: Maty Fall Diba
Stylist: Ib Kamara
Hair stylist: Jawara
Makeup artist: Cecile Paravina

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Image: Courtesy Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini FW22

The look: Black tank dress with silver strass ­over black net
Accessories: Black leather opera length gloves, double black leather belt, cat eyeglasses, black stockings and shoes
Designer: Lorenzo Serafini
Model: Laiza Moura
Hair stylist: Jawara
Makeup artist: Kanako Takase

Stella McCartney

Image: Courtesy Stella McCartney FW22

The look: Purple satin slip dress with silver fringe
Accessories: Crushed velvet mid-calf boots
Designer: Stella McCartney
Model: Maty Fall Diba
Stylist: Jane How
Hair stylist: Eugene Souleiman
Makeup artist: Pat McGrath

Versace

Image: Courtesy Versace FW22

The look: Black corset with layered purple strass embellishment and coated blue jeans
Accessories: short patent leather gloves, embellished belt with key chain, woven wristlet clutch, double chokers
Designer: Donatella Versace
Model: Mica Arganaraz
Stylist: Jacob K
Makeup artist: Pat McGrath