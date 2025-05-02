Holiday ‘25 trend: Leather takes on fresh colors and dimensions

Saint Laurent: designer, Anthony Vaccarello

Credits: Saint Laurent fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coach: designer, Stuart Vevers

Credits: Coach fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gabriela Hearst

Credits: Gabriela Hearst fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Michael Kors

Credits: Kors fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Luar: designer, Raul Lopez

Credits: Luar fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ralph Lauren

Credits: Ralph Lauren fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sacai: designer, Chitose Abe

Credits: Sacai fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Victoria Beckham

Credits: Victoria Beckham fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Christian Wijnants

Credits: Wijnants fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Zimmermann

Credits: Zimmermann fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Leather leads the way as a key material for Holiday 2025. Black leather has long been the gold standard for October/November in-store drops. However, this season, designers have chosen colors ranging from brown to olive shades of green. For Holiday ‘25 the season’s major silhouette will offer proportion play, including broad shoulders.Look 31: a brown zip front, long-line jacket with broad shoulders, an orange sash belt and olive green cuffs over a tan leather skirt,Look 32: a shrunken distressed brown leather aviator jacket with a belted collar, ‘70s style pockets and wide ribbed cuffs and waist, was shown with low-slung tan jeans and a tan suede belt.Look 8: a light brown shirt with a hidden placket and a matching slim skirt was shown under a brown fur jacket.Look 37: a brown pressed leather tunic with a vee-neck and elbow-length sleeves was shown with brown leather long gloves and grey dress pants.Look 37: a dark brown cropped leather moto jacket with split calf inserts and zipper detailing was shown over a dark brown wrap top and full satin skirtLook 19: brown leather pants with pleats tucked into brown leather boots and shown with a brown pointelle mock turtle neck under a long fur jacketLook 40: a tan leather DB jacket with a treated surface and trench details and a matching wrap skirt.Look 18: a taupe leather ¾ length jacket with a sash self-belt, hidden placket, high collar and flap pockets. It was shown with black sheer thigh-highsLook 17: brown leather pleat front pants with an olive green felted wool top with a shawl collarLook 31: a cropped olive green leather mock-turtleneck cape and matching harem style pants with belt and buckle cuffs.