Home debut: GmbH presents collection for the first time in Berlin

GmbH has made its runway debut in its home city of Berlin, where it presented its latest collection, titled ‘Resistance through Rituals’ to kick off Berlin Fashion Week. After previously showing in Milan and Paris, the concept centered around the resurgence of fascism and its societal implications, GmbH said in a statement.

The show took place on the terrace of Berlin event space Tempodrom, where the duo behind the brand, Benjamin Alexander Huseby and Serhat Isik, invited friends and models to showcase looks on the runway. The occasion was part of agency Reference Studio’s ‘Intervention Showcase’ programme.

Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger for GmbH

Boxer-style jackets met patchwork tops, skimpy briefs and long, asymmetrical dresses: each reflecting symbols of resilience and resistance. A collaboration with Swedish footwear and fashion label Axel Arigato resulted in a sneaker collection of shiny silver, combining chain elements with plated metal. The statement against oppression and injustice was mirrored in the powerful aesthetics of the looks, which were dominated by a colour palette of grey, black and denim.

Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger for GmbH

Image: Caroline Kynast

Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger for GmbH

Image: Caroline Kynast

Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger for GmbH

Image: Caroline Kynast