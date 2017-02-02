Home Shop 18 launches Bipasha Basu's signature line

Home Shop 18 is now offering a signature line by Bipasha Basu. The designer line of lehengas and saris is inspired by Basu’s sense of fashion. Customers will get to savor the Bollywood superstar’s ethnic style for the very first time. The designs have been crafted with the star’s personal inputs.

Consumers aspire to dress like Bollywood celebrities but accessibility and affordability often prove to be a deterrent. With the launch of the signature line by Bipasha Basu, customers will be able to dress like a Bollywood star and at a very affordable price.

Home Shop18 is the online and on-air retail venture of the Network 18 Group. It is a pioneer in virtual retailing in India and provides a range of products including jewelry, beauty supplies, clothing, home goods and kitchenware, to customers across India through its TV, web and mobile platforms.

E-retailers have an edge above traditional retail as the lower capital investment and high scale of operations help them offer five to 15 per cent lower prices than what is sold in a brick and mortar shop.