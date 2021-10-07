House of Baukjen win 2021 UN Global Climate Action Award

Sustainably and ethically conscious online womenswear and maternity brands Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, collectively known as House of Baukjen, have been announced as a winner of a 2021 UN Global Climate Action Award.

The annual awards by United Nations Climate Change shine a light on innovative, scalable, and replicable examples of how people and brands are combating climate change.

House of Baukjen has been recognised by the UN within the ‘Climate Neutral Now’ category, alongside Microsoft, Taylors of Harrogate and ICA Gruppen. The London-based fashion house was praised for being a carbon-negative circular leader in the fashion industry and its efforts to adopt a circular business model with a zero-waste approach.

As of 2020, House of Baukjen became carbon-negative across its entire supply chain and continues to work collaboratively with suppliers to help them become more sustainable, tackling inefficiencies and switching to 100 percent renewable energy. The fashion house is also the <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/house-of-baukjen-named-highest-scoring-fashion-b-corp-in-the-uk/2021040154763” target=”_self”><u>top-scoring certified fashion B Corp</u></a> in the UK, and recently launched a <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/womenswear-brand-baukjen-launches-sustainability-index/2021090357496” target=”_self”><u>Sustainability Index</u></a>, sharing environmental and social impact scores for each product in its collections to help customers make better-informed purchasing choices.

UN Climate Change executive secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a statement: “The winners of the 2021 UN Global Climate Action Awards provide tangible proof that solutions to tackle the climate crisis exist and that they can be replicated and quickly scaled up. This is what inspiring leadership looks like.”

House of Baukjen chief executive and co-founder Geoff Van Sonsbeeck added: “We are so proud to have won this incredible award and to be recognised as an industry leader in sustainability. We use our business as a force for good and want to encourage other companies to follow our lead and take action to combat climate change together.

“The recognition belongs to the company; to our team and manufacturers who have worked so hard to analyse and reduce emissions at every stage of operations.”