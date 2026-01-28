How a furrier blends tradition and reinvention

When discussing fashion, the first thing that comes to mind is often the image of a finished product. This could be a dress, a catwalk, or perhaps a shop window. Fashion, however, begins much earlier. The creation of that product involves a process that passes through a creative's imagination, the crafting of the piece and, crucially, the involvement of specialised suppliers.

Within the world of supply, one area that has evolved over time is that of furriers. Furriers have existed for centuries; the use of skins for clothing dates back to pre-Hispanic times, but this does not mean the industry has remained static. Garments made with fur have held multiple meanings, from a symbol of social status to a subject of sustainability debates. This long history has caused the work of furriers to change over time, not only by specialising their techniques but also by innovating with materials. Now is a key moment for further changes to be made.

FashionUnited spoke with Lizbeth Díaz, director of Peletería Lofarey in Mexico City, to explore the evolution of this sector. According to the expert, a furrier today is more than just a place to find skins. It now encompasses more, serving as a point-of-sale for fine leathers, hardware, and other tools for upholstery, leather goods, and saddlery, or any accessory made from leather, faux leather, or synthetics. Díaz comments that to create is the art of transformation. In this case, creating fashion means transforming raw material. Fashion, therefore, begins with questions such as: What size? What colour? Matte or glossy? What texture? Embossed, printed, or plain? The director shares that these questions are part of the daily operations of the furrier, which has over 65 years of history. For her, these questions are the first step in turning raw material into a living design.

Diversification: key to an industry that withstands the test of time

Leather used to have a reputation as the best ally for manufacturing resistant and durable items. Over time, the market began to seek materials that went beyond the simple and conventional. This new public interest led to the acceptance of what many know as “faux leather” or “synthetic leather”. Initially, these types of materials did not compete with the quality of leather, but the technology behind them has improved substantially over the years.

The plasticised texture of the first synthetics has improved so significantly that it is now difficult to identify at a glance whether a product is made from genuine leather. The combination of the quality of these alternative materials and growing ecological awareness among consumers have been important factors in promoting the use of textiles and synthetics to replace the previously high consumption of animal skin. Nevertheless, there has recently been a resurgence of interest in working with leather, focusing on its durability, which is creating a balance in the demand for different types of materials.

Synthetics have become a key part of furriers in recent years. Credits: Peletería Lofarey

Another trend that has driven the industry's evolution in recent years is the growing consumer involvement in the garments they wear and the customisation options available to them. Previously, footwear, bags, and belts were mass-produced in seasonal colours with a limited number of designs. Díaz explains that today, through the customisation of these items, consumers are offered the opportunity to get involved by choosing the raw material. The range of options is expanding in such a way that the consumer and the designer now establish a closer relationship.

A new proposal for a long-standing business

According to the director of Peletería Lofarey, the key to staying current in an industry with centuries of history lies in keeping up-to-date and studying trends. This is not only to select the offering of raw materials but also to constantly renew the business itself.

The Mexican company aims to be more than just a retail space; it strives to be a place of inspiration and freedom for creatives. To achieve this, the team has committed to researching trends in the fashion world to act as consultants and allies to their clients, rather than just suppliers. They further unveiled a revamped point-of-sale concept, “a reinvented furrier” as the director describes it, which integrates technology, over 600 samples of textiles, leathers, and synthetics on display, and an immense colour palette.

The furrier eliminates the traditional counter and adopts a gallery-style design with samples that offer a sensory experience. Credits: Peletería Lofarey

Part of the reinvention of the Peletería Lofarey concept began with the customer experience. This is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to suppliers, as the concept of experience is more commonly associated with the end customer. To change this, the point-of-sale ceased to be the traditional shop with a counter and rolls of leather at the back, as it had been for decades. The store is now a gallery where the raw material is within the client's reach. Entering the furrier is like stepping into a wardrobe where one can explore the displayed samples by sight and touch. Being able to see the possibilities in this way has become one of the main differentiators in making the decision to select the right item for the creation in progress. Thus, clients and creatives can immerse themselves in a world of nuances; sheens; warm and cool colours; and iridescent and reflective materials that unleash their imagination.

The new step of reinvention for an industry with centuries of history is not only in terms of materials, but also in terms of customer experience. Credits: Peletería Lofarey

“It is a fact that everything changes and transforms over time. Evolution is imminent, and we were no exception. However, it is important to identify the pillars that must continue to uphold the essence of this place. That is why our slogan is clear: ‘your style, our quality’. We want to be allies to creatives, so they can transform raw materials into magnificent designs, knowing they are backed by a company that prioritises quality,” stated the director, Lizbeth Díaz.

Carmen Reyes, co-founder of Peletería Lofarey, shared with FashionUnited that every business evolves in proportion to the needs of its clients. “Today, young people represent Mexico's workforce, and many of them are starting their own businesses. It is our responsibility to provide them with a space where their creativity is inspired and their vision and imagination can find the raw materials to bring each and every one of their inspirations to the manufacturing floor.” Creating a space that is not just a counter but an experience responds both to the needs of new generations and to the goal of evolving the supplier's role in the relationship with its clients.

Rafael López, Carmen Reyes and Lizbeth Díaz. Credits: Peletería Lofarey

For his part, Rafael López, sales manager, highlighted the importance of diversifying materials, giving clients more options to bring their concepts to life. He pointed out: “It is essential that the raw material has quality, resistance, fashion, and versatility. That is why, in addition to offering materials that the market itself has determined as ‘basics’, at Lofarey we are committed to offering exclusive materials, previously selected and imported directly from China, in order to make them available to the Mexican market and thereby encourage the belief that what is made in Mexico is well made.”

Reinvention capacity: what keeps an industry relevant

As part of reinventing the role of a furrier, the directors shared that diversification must now occur not only in the product but also in the services offered. To remain relevant to clients at a time when time is key, one must become a space where they can find more than one solution. To this end, they expanded their service offerings to include bonding and textile sublimation, as well as synthetic lamination. These processes are essential for many accessory production chains, as they streamline production times and consequently achieve a notable increase in manufacturing quality.

Digitalisation, the era of immediate information, and the rapid technological changes of our time have caused every sphere of a design's manufacturing chain to evolve, even those sectors with centuries of history. However, in the niche of clothing, accessories, and saddlery, it remains essential to feel and experience the raw material first-hand. That part of the process must be carried out in person to successfully combine a style with its ideal texture. The evolution of industries like the furrier's, therefore, is moving towards a space with more presence, towards a sensory experience where creatives can pause, look, feel, smell, and imagine.

“Our goal was to create that space where thousands of possibilities live. A space where you find yourself surrounded by a universe of colours, textures, and reliefs. Where creatives manage to give shape to and make their ideas tangible. We seek to create the place where they find the ideal raw material that meets the desired and necessary characteristics for their project, and to become a key ally for the creation of designs. That is the mission that Lofarey proudly works on every day,” concluded the director.