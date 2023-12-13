How to use Pantone’s 2024 colour of the year: Peach Fuzz

From the success of ‘Barbie’ to the naming of Taylor Swift as person of the year, ‘soft power’ is gaining traction in culture and fashion. This trend has paved the way for Pantone to declare ‘Peach Fuzz’ as the colour of the year. Laurie Pressman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said that “Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a cozy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange.”

‘Peach Fuzz’ represents the growing awareness that ‘soft power’ might be a way to counteract the aggression and divisiveness currently rendering society apart. Pale shades of pink and peach have been transformed from a color reserved for baby girl clothes and bridesmaid’s dresses, to become a symbol of feminism and the strength of women in society.

Pantone 2024 Color of the year: peach fuzz Credits: Courtesy: Pantone

Tracing the Trend

Around 2016, ‘millennial pink’ grew to become a popular colour among hip 20 and 30-somethings. It was strongly marketed as a colour that was both gender-neutral and trans-seasonal. Even male rappers like Cam’ron, Drake and Jay-Z embraced the color. Recent seasons have shown how versatile a peachy pink tone can be. Here are some examples of fabric, print and colour combinations.

Victoria Beckham fw23

Victoria Beckham fw23/ look 10 Credits: Victoria Beckham fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a floor-length paneled satin dress with a bow and pearl button details with a long train in peach and nude platform pumps.

Erdem Moralioglu Resort 24

Erdem Resort 24/ look 14 Credits: Erdem Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a ruffled tea dress with two prints: an orange and green floral on a peach background and a peach and cream dot pattern. Emerald green satin slingbacks completed the look.

Thom Browne Resort 24

Thom Browne Resort 24/ look 37 Credits: Thom Browne Resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 37: a two-piece shorts suit and rubber booties in peach with white stripes, and a shirt, cardigan and socks with pale blue accents.

Frederick Anderson ss24

Frederick Anderson ss24/ look 8 Credits: Frederick Anderson ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a long chiffon dress in peach with a vegan leather bustier in nude

Carven ss24, designer: Louise Trotter

Carven ss24/ look 8 Credits: Carven ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a peach coloured satin-finish blouse and a nude-coloured midi-skirt with a thin double belt also in nude, white slippers and a green and white striped clutch.

Dennis Basso ss24

Dennis Basso ss24/ look 20 Credits: Dennis Basso ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a chiffon blouse with a peach, pale blue and cream print, matching pants and neck scarf with a self-belt. Accessories included silver sandals and pale blue larger earrings.

Dries van Noten ss24

Dries van Noten ss24/ look 50 Credits: Dries van Noten ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 50: a seafoam-coloured blazer with a broad peach trim over a chiffon blouse in very pale peach with teardrop paillettes in green and orange with a sheer button-through skirt in green and orange stripes. The look was finished with brown and cream patterned socks and pearl-encrusted pumps.

Sunnei ss24: designers, Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina

Sunnei ss24/ look 14 Credits: Sunnei ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a sleeveless cotton trapeze style dress with three layers of peach and white stripes with sneakers in the same colors.

Elisabetta Franchi ss24

Elisabetta Franchi ss24/ look 30 Credits: Elisabetta Franchi ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 30: a peach-coloured two-piece suit including an oversized jacket with peach fuzz satin lapels, pleated front cuffed shorts over a pale peach button-down shirt and pewter metallic ankle boots.

Zegna: m ss24 designer, Alessandro Sartori

Zegna ss24/ look 13 Credits: Zegna ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a burnt orange slub silk Henley shirt with 3⁄4 sleeves and satin pants in peach. The model carried an orange dopp bag and wore brown shoes.

Denzil Patrick m ss24: designer, Daniel Gayle

Denzil Patrick ss24/ look 26 Credits: Courtesy: Denzil Patrick ss24

Look 26: a peach-colored suit with a belted jacket under an orange, chocolate, cream and brown colour-blocked windbreaker.

Chanel PreFall 24 designer, Virginie Viard

Chanel PreFall 24/ look 11 Credits: Chanel PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A peach-coloured tweed skirt suit with a DB jacket and a matching peaked cap. A pearl choker and black Mary-Janes completed the look.

Stella McCartney PreFall 24

Stella McCartney PreFall 24/ look 43 Credits: Stella McCartney PreFall 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 43: a cape sleeved floor-length dress with an asymmetric hem in peach, trimmed with nude-coloured guipure lace.