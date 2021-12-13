Hublot unveils new timepiece in collaboration with Takashi Murakami

Premium watchmaker Hublot has revealed its second timepiece in collaboration with popular artist Takashi Murakami, entitled the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow.

The new design draws inspiration from Murakami’s famous smiling flower artwork, reusing characteristic features of the label’s Classic Fusion model. The artwork can be seen in the centre of the watch dial, with 12 coloured petals complete with the ability to rotate around the flower’s face. A total of 487 stones, representing the colours of the rainbow, are utilised for the effect, including rubies, pink sapphires and amethysts.

The brand’s Nyon watchmakers have employed Hublot’s signature HUB1214 calibre, offering wearers a power reserve of 72 hours.

The new design is targeting contemporary art insiders, as the company stated that the watch is to be available as a limited edition piece of 100 numbered pieces.

Its release follows that of the duo’s first launch, the All Black watch, which, according to Hublot’s announcement, became a collector’s item. The initial design saw Murakami’s art in an all-black theme, an unusual direction for the often brightly coloured work of the Japanese artist.

“This partnership with Hublot has enabled me to express my creativity in what is a totally new medium for me,” said Murakami, in a statement. “The mastery of the watchmaker’s technicians has opened up new fields of possibilities for my inspiration. The result is this new watch in the colours of the rainbow.”