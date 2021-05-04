Hudson’s Bay invests 30 million dollars in new social impact platform

Hudson’s Bay has launched a new social impact platform, called Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change, which aims to accelerate racial equity and inclusion in the fashion retailer’s home country of Canada.

The platform has been launched through the Hudson Bay Foundation with a commitment of 30 million dollars over the coming 10 years.

It will focus on three key areas of focus - education, employment and empowerment - and has been kicked off with five partners: Indspire, Black Youth Helpline, CEE Centre For Young Black Professionals, CPAC Foundation, and MLSE Foundation.

Hudson Bay said it aims to impact more than 300,000 lives through programs run by its partner organisations.

The platform will provide scholarships and bursaries for First Nations, Métis and Inuit students pursuing post-secondary education; empower Black youth with career readiness and training programs in high-demand fields; and use sport to teach life skills that empower racialized communities and improve academic engagement and workplace readiness.

“Racial equity is one of the most urgent issues facing society, and through Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change our goal is to create tangible and measurable change that makes a difference in the lives of Canadians,” said Hudson’s Bay president and CEO Iain Nairn in a statement.

“With our own 350-year company history that in the past included discrimination and inequity, we have a responsibility to take action and drive progress in creating a fair and equitable Canada for all.”