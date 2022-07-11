Hugo reveals collaborative capsule with Mr. Bathing Ape

German fashion label Hugo has revealed a new collaboration with Mr. Bathing Ape, the formalwear arm of popular streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE).

The limited edition capsule collection sees the duo bring together their individual aesthetics to offer a reinterpreted take on streetwear style.

Releasing for pre-fall 2022, pieces in the line reimagine the staple BAPE Camo pattern using Hugo’s signature red hue, with each item complete with the new branding.

The collection consists of hoodies, sweatpants, caps, socks and logo t-shirts, as well as accessories, including a skateboard, caps, socks and bodywear basics.

To launch the line, Hugo and BAPE came together for a virtual metaverse event in ComplexLand, an online open-world platform by culture-led media publication Complex.

During the event, attendees were able to make their own retail experience within the virtual world while shopping the collaborative collection at Hugo’s in-experience pop-up, where they could dress their avatars in Hugo x Mr. Bathing Ape hoodies.