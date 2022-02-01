Humberto Leon and McDonald's create Lunar New Year designs

McDonald's has teamed up with Humberto Leon, co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony and former Kenzo co-creative director, to create a one-of-a-kind collection of zodiac animal designs. Focused on the Year of the Tiger, the "McDonald's Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year with Humberto Leon," is an immersive and interactive experience for fans that is set in the metaverse. As a Chinese-Peruvian American, Leon's creative vision is largely shaped by his cross-cultural identity and passion to serve and celebrate his diverse background.

"Lunar New Year is not only a time to celebrate with family and friends, but also gives us Asian Americans the perfect opportunity to share our cultural heritage with people throughout the various communities we call home," said Leon in a statement. "Partnering with McDonald's means a lot to me because it's a brand that has always been committed to embracing and celebrating the universality of all cultures, helping me see myself in the brand and in the world. Kicking off Lunar New Year with McDonald's in a way that underscores the creativity and innovation of the Asian American community, makes me proud to offer a true expression of my identity and the influences that have shaped it, to which I know many will relate."

Starting today until February 15, fans can enter the life-like exhibit on virtual reality social platforms, AltspaceVR and Spatial, to experience the McDonald's gallery hosting Leon's work. While there, fans can take in Leon's zodiacs and receive horoscope readings that give foresight into their year ahead, based on birth year and zodiac animal. Feng shui expert and popular content creator Cliff Tan's interior design gives the space balanced energy. The exhibit can also be enjoyed via mobile and desktop, with additional info and instructions on how to access it at McDHallOfZodiacs.com. McDonald's worked in tandem with multicultural ad agency, IW Group, to bring this campaign to life.

"We're excited to reach our fans in a meaningful way that captures the essence of the Year of Tiger showcasing bravery, strength, and confidence through art while leveraging a digital experience that meets them in spaces they enjoy," said Elizabeth Campbell, McDonald's senior director of cultural engagement, in a statement. "Bringing on Humberto Leon, a trailblazer who uses the world around him to influence his work and others is what makes this a next-level moment for McDonald's. We're honored to celebrate this Lunar New Year through his art expressions and hope our fans will enjoy this very cool and celebratory experience with us."

As part of the cross-media collaboration, McDonald's and Leon also produced a TV spot that features the designer's reflections on beloved traditions for Lunar New Year while also speaking to his diverse identity. McDonald’s has also released red envelopes in honor of the collaboration. Traditionally filled with money and given out to symbolize prosperity, these red envelopes designed exclusively for McDonald's customers will feature Leon's Year of the Tiger design. Customers who visit participating restaurants will receive a packet of two red envelopes that can be given to friends and family to honor the tradition of sharing good fortune. The participating restaurants are in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta starting today.

This Lunar New Year celebration represents McDonald’s longstanding commitment to the Asian American community, which includes celebrating meaningful cultural moments, such as last year's Lunar New Year partnership with leading global Asian artist collective, 88rising, and distributing custom red envelopes during San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival in 2020. The Golden Arches commitment extends to education as well, as it feeds and fosters the communities it serves. Through programs like the McDonald's APA Next platform, which includes an annual scholarship for Asian Pacific Islander American students in financial need and a partnership with self-care app Shine, McDonald’s strives to support students in and out of the classroom.