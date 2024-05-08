Hurr launches credit-based rental pass bundles

British rental platform Hurr has launched a new rental service, Hurr Flex, catering to a new generation of regular, multi-item, long-term renters.

The new two-tier credit system allows customers to “unlock the ultimate wardrobe every day, for longer,” via one-off purchase rental pass bundles that convert into credit to be used within 12 months.

In a statement, Hurr said the new service would allow consumers to rent their wardrobes “more flexibly,” with a focus on everyday ready-to-wear from brands such as Acler, Aligne, Cecilie Bahnsen, Favourite Daughter, Rixo and Sandro for four, eight, 16 or 30 days.

The new service has two options – Flex Premium, costing 99 pounds to unlock 170 pounds worth of credit, or Flex Pro, where consumers spend 125 pounds for 225 pounds of credit.

Hurr campaign Credits: Hurr

Hurr targets new generation of consumers with multi-item long-term rental

Hurr added that the move is centred around offering a more flexible and convenient way to rent clothing, “moving away from occasion-based rental models and focusing on elevating the everyday,” and allowing its customers to access higher-priced items for less money to try them out.

Victoria Prew, co-founder and chief executive of Hurr, said: “Hurr is shifting into the elevated everyday market and changing consumer behaviours as [they] go. Customers don’t want more monthly subscriptions in a cost-of-living crisis- they want total wardrobe flexibility.

“Rent a statement coat for 30 days, rent a current season ski-look, holiday wardrobe for 8 days. Or three jumpers for two weeks. That’s what Hurr Flex unlocks.”

Hurr campaign Credits: Hurr

The launch of Hurr Flex follows the rental platform introducing 30-day rentals last year, where the platform reports demand for longer-term rentals increasing by 230 percent. It adds that Hurr Flex is better than a subscription model as each pass bundle is a one-off purchase, with no commitment or cancellation required while allowing customers to rent more than just one item at a time.

In December 2023, Hurr closed a 10 million US dollar funding round, with backing from Praetura Ventures and participation from existing investors, including Ascension, D4 Ventures and Octopus Ventures.