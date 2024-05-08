Hurr launches credit-based rental pass bundles
British rental platform Hurr has launched a new rental service, Hurr Flex, catering to a new generation of regular, multi-item, long-term renters.
The new two-tier credit system allows customers to “unlock the ultimate wardrobe every day, for longer,” via one-off purchase rental pass bundles that convert into credit to be used within 12 months.
In a statement, Hurr said the new service would allow consumers to rent their wardrobes “more flexibly,” with a focus on everyday ready-to-wear from brands such as Acler, Aligne, Cecilie Bahnsen, Favourite Daughter, Rixo and Sandro for four, eight, 16 or 30 days.
The new service has two options – Flex Premium, costing 99 pounds to unlock 170 pounds worth of credit, or Flex Pro, where consumers spend 125 pounds for 225 pounds of credit.
Hurr targets new generation of consumers with multi-item long-term rental
Hurr added that the move is centred around offering a more flexible and convenient way to rent clothing, “moving away from occasion-based rental models and focusing on elevating the everyday,” and allowing its customers to access higher-priced items for less money to try them out.
Victoria Prew, co-founder and chief executive of Hurr, said: “Hurr is shifting into the elevated everyday market and changing consumer behaviours as [they] go. Customers don’t want more monthly subscriptions in a cost-of-living crisis- they want total wardrobe flexibility.
“Rent a statement coat for 30 days, rent a current season ski-look, holiday wardrobe for 8 days. Or three jumpers for two weeks. That’s what Hurr Flex unlocks.”
The launch of Hurr Flex follows the rental platform introducing 30-day rentals last year, where the platform reports demand for longer-term rentals increasing by 230 percent. It adds that Hurr Flex is better than a subscription model as each pass bundle is a one-off purchase, with no commitment or cancellation required while allowing customers to rent more than just one item at a time.
In December 2023, Hurr closed a 10 million US dollar funding round, with backing from Praetura Ventures and participation from existing investors, including Ascension, D4 Ventures and Octopus Ventures.