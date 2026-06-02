IED receives Compasso d’Oro recognition during 60th anniversary year

Istituto Europeo di Design is marking its 60th anniversary with recognition from the prestigious Compasso d’Oro, one of the design industry’s most respected awards.

The honour comes as IED celebrates six decades of design education and launches a series of initiatives under the theme “Plural Intelligences,” a concept that explores how different forms of knowledge, creativity, and innovation can work together to address contemporary social and environmental challenges.

Founded in 1966, IED has grown into an international network of design schools with campuses across Italy, Spain, and Brazil. The institution offers programmes in fashion, design, visual arts, communication, and management, and has become known for its emphasis on combining academic learning with industry collaboration.

The award highlights IED’s long-standing contribution to design education and its role in training generations of creative professionals. Throughout its history, the institution has sought to connect design practice with technological innovation, cultural research, and business development, reflecting broader changes in the global creative industries.

In fashion education, IED has expanded its focus beyond traditional design training to include sustainability, digital technologies, fashion communication, and business strategy. Its programmes encourage students to engage with emerging challenges facing the industry, including environmental responsibility, changing consumer behaviour, and the integration of new technologies into design processes.

The anniversary year also includes exhibitions, talks, student showcases, and international projects designed to highlight the work of current students and alumni. These initiatives aim to reinforce the institution’s position within the global design and fashion education landscape while encouraging dialogue around the future of creative professions.

The Compasso d’Oro, established in 1954, is widely regarded as one of the most influential awards in industrial and product design. The recognition places IED among a select group of institutions and organisations acknowledged for their contributions to design excellence and innovation.

As fashion and design education continue to evolve, schools such as IED are increasingly focusing on interdisciplinary learning and preparing students for careers that require a combination of creative, technological, and strategic skills. The award underscores the growing role educational institutions play in shaping the next generation of designers and creative leaders.