Ied students showcase at Fashion Graduate Italia 2025

Ied students showcased their collections in Milan today, opening Fashion Graduate Italia. The event, which runs until October 30, is organised by Piattaforma Sistema Formativo Moda. This third-sector body is a hub that brings together Italian post-graduate institutions and academies in the fashion sector. It is sponsored by the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan.

Ied showcased the work of eight fashion design graduates from the group's Italian campuses: Milan; Cagliari; Florence; Rome; Turin; and the Accademia di Como Aldo Galli.

“Year after year, Fashion Graduate Italia represents a 360-degree view of the new lifeblood that feeds and regenerates the languages of fashion. It is a moment in which research restores breadth and depth to the creative act,” commented Danilo Venturi, director of Ied Milan and vice president of Piattaforma Sistema Formativo Moda.

The eight fashion designers are Stiven Harapi with the Tyāga collection; Chiara Cavalieri with Essere per sé; Chiara Gallo with La brava bambina; Arian Mahmoudzadeh with The new Persia; Umberto Fenicchia with Teche; Nicola Demontis with Resilience; Mia Agopian with Between the lines outsider; and Filippo Sansalone with Say cheese.

Among the collections, Stiven Harapi's Tyāga explored the contrast and union between two opposing worlds: the extreme protection of technical expedition wear and the delicacy of the Nepalese textile tradition. The collection narrates an inner and outer journey, from resistance to lightness, from facing adversity to accepting one's own vulnerability.

Umberto Fenicchia Credits: Ied

The young Ied designers take a bow after the collective show Credits: Ied

Umberto Fenicchia's Teche, on the other hand, investigates the human being as the creator of their own identity shell. The body, the garment, and the living space become display cases that both protect and reveal. To cover oneself is to discover oneself: a symbolic gesture that tells of dreams and memories, combining sartorial rigour with textile manipulations. The collection explores the dualism between protection and exposure, between order and chaos, transforming the garment into a container of meanings, a bridge between interiority and the outside world.