IFA Paris Bachelor of Fashion Design ranked first among French fashion schools

The IFA Paris Bachelor of Fashion Design has been ranked first among French Fashion Schools by the SMBG-Eduniversal Institute, which annually assesses the expertise of universities and schools in France and worldwide. This ranking launched in 2002 has become a reference today : 14 million students followed the SMBG-Eduniversal ranking in 2014 for their orientation.

"This result rewards our efforts and validates our principles-those of an academic rigor serving a dynamic and realistic creativity," said Patrick Kouzmine-Karavaieff, president and co-founder of IFA Paris. In its annual survey Eduniversal identifies three main criterias which include the reputation of the school with the Directions of Human Resources, the opportunities and wage levels in the first job after the end of the studies, and the student satisfaction index.

A result which strengthens the comprehensive programs provided within IFA Paris, recognized by fashion professionals in France and abroad, for its vision of contemporary fashion design and styling. "We must also explain this first pole position by the commitment of our teachers and the expertise of our academic leadership," added Patrick Kouzmine-Karavaieff.