IFA Paris to launch a fashion tech innovation lab

Foundry, a new dynamic fashion tech lab opening this month is aimed at pioneering fashion tech innovation in Paris. Powered by IFA Paris, it offers students and member entrepreneurs a lab space with cutting edge technology and the chance to collaborate and work alongside a whole host of creatives. The idea is that the general public will also get the chance to discover the future of fashion through what’s going on at Foundry.

Paris College of Art (MDES) alumna, Vongai Ruzive, landed the exciting role of fashion tech business and partnerships at Foundry. Two of the key components of the MDES program are a commitment to problem-solving and a creative and entrepreneurial spirit. These are just some of the skills that MDES alumna Ruzive has demonstrated to secure her new position at Paris’ first fashion tech innovation lab.

Foundry’s official launch night is on November 14 at IFA Paris (18-24 Quai de la Marne). More information about the celebration can be found on IFA Paris’ facebook page.