IFA x KSU show 2024: Battle of Versailles inspires international fashion students

Fashion institutions International Fashion Academy Paris (IFA Paris) and the School of Fashion at Kent State University (KSU) have held their third annual collaborative fashion show in New York City.

In a show entitled ‘Scene Makers’, this year's young designers from both schools who presented their creations on the runway were inspired by the Battle of Versailles and how the real victor of the battle was ‘the future of fashion itself’, a press release reads.

‘[The Battle of Versailles] represents that fashion is not contained in the traditional aristocracy of French society, but for a wider group of people and nations,’ the release reads.

It continues: ‘It is a defining moment in which the doors of fashion opened to create a more inclusive industry and paved the way for the success of diverse designers and models internationally.’

On a special runway within event centre SHiFT Midtown in New York City, international students from both IFA Paris and the School of Fashion at KSU unveiled their designs to industry professionals, alumni and fellow students from the two institutions.

View some of the students’ looks below.

A design by Nagella Apollon at the International Fashion Academy Paris x KSU School of Fashion show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of IFA Paris and KSU.

A design by Casey Chen at the International Fashion Academy Paris x KSU School of Fashion show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of IFA Paris and KSU.

Shalom runway, International Fashion Academy Paris x KSU School of Fashion show 2024. Credits: image courtesy of IFA Paris and KSU.

The joint 2024 fashion show by IFA Pais and the KSU School of Fashion was held on Thursday, October 17 in partnership with the New York Film Academy, the Miami Ad School, and the Garment District Alliance.