IHOP launches PancakeWear, apparel and accessories inspired by pancakes

Do you love pancakes so much you just have to let the whole world know? International House of Pancakes (IHOP) has launched a collection of apparel and accessories with people like you in mind. Featuring pancake-themed sweaters, sweatshirts, truck hats, tote bags, T-shirts, socks and lounge pants, the collection includes items for both kids and adults. Items are priced from 5 US dollars to 65 US dollars, available exclusively at shoppancakewear.com.

“There’s a universal, deeply-rooted love for pancakes - and that was really the inspiration for a line of IHOP clothing and accessories the celebrate the best food ever”, said IHOP’s Executive Director of Communications, Stephanie Peterson, in a statement. “Each piece in the collection was designed to show off your individual style, bring a smile to your face, and start a conversation”.

IHOP developed its debut apparel collection and e-commerce in collaboration with promotional merchandise company Bamko, following the launch of a limited-edition line on eBay earlier this year, in celebration of the brand’s annual Pancake Day charity event. A portion of the proceeds of the debut collection will also be donated to children’s health and wellness charities this holiday season.

Founded 60 years ago, IHOP operates 1,750 restaurants in the US, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India.

Photo courtesy of the brand