IM Miami names fashion design programme leader Mario Braghieri new dean of fashion

Istituto Marangoni Miami (IM Miami) has announced the appointment of a new dean of fashion. The new dean, Mario Braghieri, has been working at the school since it was founded. He has served as fashion design programme leader at Istituto Marangoni’s Miami campus since its inception in 2018, as per the school’s press release.

The fashion educator and professional has more than 30 years of industry experience, starting off his career at his family’s garment manufacturing business in Italy.

He graduated from Istituto Marangoni Milan and subsequently collaborated with major international fashion houses, including Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld, Gianfranco Ferré and Emporio Armani. His industry expertise lies in garment construction pattern making, and fashion production.

Istituto Marangoni Miami appoints Mario Braghieri as dean of fashion

In his new role, Braghieri will oversee all fashion programmes at Istituto Marangoni Miami, as per the release. As a core faculty member since the launch of Istituto Marangoni Miami, Braghieri has shaped the vision and direction of the school’s fashion design programs.

Commenting on the news in a release, Mario Braghieri said: “I am incredibly honoured to continue my journey with Istituto Marangoni Miami in this new capacity.”

He continued: “Having been part of this institution from the very beginning, I’ve witnessed its evolution and growth and I am excited to help shape its future by pushing the boundaries of fashion education without losing our DNA.”

“We are beyond excited to have Mario Braghieri take on the role of Dean of Fashion,” Hakan Baykam, CEO and president of Istituto Marangoni Miami added on his part.

“Mario’s global experience, industry connections, and dedication to our students have been vital to our success, and his appointment as Dean marks a new era for our Miami campus,” he said.